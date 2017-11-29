Redskins' Jordan Reed: Won't play Thursday
Reed (hamstring) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at Dallas, Stephen Czarda of the Redskins' official site reports.
Reed will extend his DNP streak to six games due to a lingering hamstring injury, which kept him out of practice this week. "Your guess is as good as mine, but obviously there is an issue there otherwise I would like to think he would be further along now, but we just have got to get him healthy," head coach Jay Gruden said of Reed. The Redskins will receive an extended break after Thursday's game, taking the field Dec. 10 versus the Chargers, so Reed will be afforded additional time to recover in order to make his next appearance. In his stead, Vernon Davis will continue to hold down the fort at tight end.
