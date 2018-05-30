Redskins' Jordan Reed: Working off to side Wednesday
Reed (toe) worked on some agility drills off to the side during Wednesday's OTA session, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Reed didn't take part in last week's OTA opener for the Redskins, but it appears he's doing well in his recovery from offseason toe surgery. The 27-year-old tight end has proven himself a prolific pass-catcher, but health has been a consistent issue. Reed hasn't played more than 14 games in a season during his career five-year career, playing 12 or fewer in four of them. He will also have to develop a rapport with new quarterback Alex Smith.
