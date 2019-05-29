Redskins' Jordan Reed: Working out in Miami
Reed (foot) isn't present for OTAs and is believed to be working out in Miami, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Reed's absence may be a matter of personal preference rather than injury, as teammate Adrian Peterson mentioned in March that he'd been working out with the tight end. Reed played through discomfort in 2018 after having offseason surgery on both big toes, slogging his way through 13 games before a foot sprain cost him the final three weeks. While still useful on quick passes, his 54 receptions yielded just two touchdowns and two gains of 25 or more yards. Reed turns 29 in July and may be looking at a slightly better quarterback situation this season, but his ability to stay healthy and explosive is always in doubt.
