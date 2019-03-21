Redskins' Jordan Reed: Working out with teammates

Running back Adrian Peterson said Reed (foot) has been working out with him in Houston this offseason, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

This news bodes well for Reed's availability for offseason workouts after he finished last season on injured reserve with a sprained foot. However, it isn't clear if Reed is participating under any limitations, and it's possible the Redskins could keep the oft-injured tight end under bubble wrap this spring and summer regardless.