Veasy signed a futures contract with the Redskins on Monday, Craig Hoffman of 106.7 The Fan reports.

Veasy joined Washington's practice squad in early December due to a slew of wideout injuries. He will have a chance to compete for a roster spot over the course of the coming offseason and training camp. Veasy has yet to appear in an NFL game through his first two seasons.

