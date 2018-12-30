Doctson (illness) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Held out of practice Thursday and Friday due to an illness, Doctson has put the ailment behind him as he prepares for his typical workload in the range of 77 to nearly 100 percent of the offensive snaps. The usage hasn't translated to many significant game lines this season, but he is just four yards shy of setting a new career high.