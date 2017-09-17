Play

Doctson (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday at the Rams.

Plagued by a hamstring injury since early August, Doctson will continue to play through the issue. However, he managed to log just 20 snaps in Week 1, during which he went without a target, so fellow wide receivers Terrelle Pryor, Jamison Crowder and Ryan Grant are better bets to connect with Kirk Cousins.

