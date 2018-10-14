Doctson (heel) is listed as active Sunday against the Panthers.

After taking a seat last Monday in New Orleans, Doctson hasn't actually seen the field since Week 3. Expect Doctson to benefit from the dual absences of Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Chris Thompson (ribs/knee), though Paul Richardson and Jordan Reed are the most reliable options to Alex Smith and the Redskins' passing attack Sunday.

