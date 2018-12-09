Doctson (hip) is listed as active Sunday against the Giants, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Despite being a late addition to the injury report Friday as a limited practice participant, Doctson will brush off his questionable designation, which was more or less expected for a hip issue that wasn't considered serious, per John Keim of ESPN.com. In two games without Alex Smith (lower leg) under center, Doctson has hauled in nine of his 15 targets for 117 yards and no touchdowns. However, after next man up Colt McCoy suffered a fractured fibula of his own last Monday against the Eagles, Doctson will be working with Marc Sanchez, who will be making his first start since Nov. 26, 2015.