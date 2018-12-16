Redskins' Josh Doctson: Active Week 15
Doctson (concussion) is listed as active Sunday in Jacksonville.
Doctson passed through the concussion protocol in short order, setting himself up to face the Jags' second-ranked pass defense. He'll be on the receiving end of passes from Josh Johnson in an offense without Jordan Reed (toe).
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Makes trip to Jacksonville•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Officially questionable•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Getting some practice work•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Not practicing•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Going through concussion protocol•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Still in concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15