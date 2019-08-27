Redskins' Josh Doctson: Available for trade
The Redskins hope to trade Doctson before Week 1, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Doctson has caught one pass for 16 yards through three preseason games. Coach Jay Gruden declined to say if the wideout will stick around on the 53-man roster, instead noting that Doctson won't play in Thursday's preseason finale against Baltimore, per Craig Hoffman of 106-7 The Fan Washington. It sounds like the Redskins might cut Doctson if they can't find a trade partner by the end of the week. Either way, Terry McLaurin or one of the team's other young wideouts will have a nice opportunity to earn snaps early in the season. Paul Richardson is locked in as a starter outside, with Trey Quinn (thumb) expected to man the slot in three-wide formations.
