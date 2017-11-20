Doctson turned seven targets into four catches for 81 yards in Sunday's 34-31 overtime loss to the Saints.

Doctson's promotion to a starting wide receiver role at Terrelle Pryor's expense has led to an increase in targets, as he's tied his career high with seven in each of the past two weeks while picking up a career-best 81 receiving yards in this one. The 2016 first-rounder out of TCU has had to battle through injuries in the early stages of his career, but Docton's big-play ability gives him serious upside now that he's playing a sizable role.