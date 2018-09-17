Redskins' Josh Doctson: Catches four passes in loss
Doctson caught four of seven passes for 37 yards in Sunday's 21-9 loss to the Colts.
With the team's wideout depth wiped out by injuries, coach Jay Gruden allowed all three of Doctson, Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson to hand snap shares above 90 percent. Regardless, the passing game once again revolved around Chris Thompson and Jordan Reed, a duo that now accounts for 54 percent of the team's catches, 47 percent of the receiving yards and both receiving touchdowns through two weeks. Doctson does get a favorable matchup Week 3 against a Packers defense that just got eaten up by Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.
