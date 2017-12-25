Doctson caught two of 13 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 27-11 victory over the Broncos.

Doctson received the most targets in any game of his young career, but the talented Denver cornerbacks held him at bay for much of the afternoon. He was able to break loose for a 48-yard touchdown reception in the fourth quarter, however, which allowed him to finish with a useful fantasy contribution for those brave enough to play him. Doctson has topped 59 receiving yards once this year, but he's reached the end zone six times and has displayed his big-play ability on several occasions. He'll look to finish his second NFL campaign strong next week against a lousy Giants defensive unit.