Redskins' Josh Doctson: Catches one ball Thursday
Doctson (shoulder) caught his lone target for 11 yards during Thursday's 15-13 win over the Jets in Week 2 of the preseason.
Doctson caught an 11-yard pass from Alex Smith to convert a 3rd-and-9 on Washington's first possession. The 2016 first-rounder is primed to earn a starting role on the outside this season, so it's nice to see him out there after being held out of the preseason opener.
