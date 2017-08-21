Redskins' Josh Doctson: Catches one pass in preseason debut
Doctson caught one of two targets for 12 yards during Saturday's preseason game against the Packers
Doctson, finally over the pulled hamstring that hampered him during the onset of the preseason, looked spry on his lone reception as the TCU product needed to keep his defender occupied with fancy footwork before exploding back inside on a slant route. While his overall stat line is nothing to gawk at, Doctson only played on 18 snaps and should see a few more opportunities to flash his talent in the third preseason game next Sunday against the Bengals.
