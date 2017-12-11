Redskins' Josh Doctson: Co-leads team in receptions, receiving yards
Doctson brought in three of six targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Chargers.
The second-year wideout drew even with Jamison Crowder in both receptions and receiving yards on an afternoon when Kirk Cousins threw for a season-low 151 yards. Doctson has no more than three receptions in any of the past three games, and he's tallied no more than four in any contest this season. While he undeniably has some big-play potential, it remains largely untapped in an offense that's struggled to gain any measure of consistency lately. Doctson will look to up his production against the Cardinals in a Week 15 battle.
