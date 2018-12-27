Coach Jay Gruden said Doctson missed Thursday's practice due to an illness, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports.

Doctson joins two other Redskins wideouts that were listed on Wednesday's injury report: Jamison Crowder (who was limited by a wrist issue) and Maurice Harris (who didn't practice due to a concussion). With the top trio all question marks at the moment, the remaining healthy options at the position in Washington are Michael Floyd, Jehu Chesson and Darvin Kidsey.

More News
Our Latest Stories