Redskins' Josh Doctson: Concussed during 84-yard outing
Doctson is in the concussion protocol, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Doctson caught four of five targets for a career-high 84 yards in Sunday's 40-16 loss to the Giants, unexpectedly having one of his better games with Mark Sanchez and Josh Johnson taking snaps. The third-year wideout apparently got concussed somewhere along the way, putting his availability into question for Week 15 at Jacksonville. Maurice Harris and Michael Floyd would be the top candidates to take on vacated snaps, albeit in a nightmare matchup with Johnson under center.
