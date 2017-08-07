Doctson is considered day-to-day after injuring his hamstring during Sunday's practice, ESPN's John Keim reports.

Doctson sat out Monday's walkthrough, but the wideout reportedly wasn't moving with a noticeable limp on the sidelines. That comes as good news for Doctson, particularly after his rookie season was derailed by an Achilles injury. Someone the Redskins can ill-afford to lose to another lingering ailment, Doctson is projected to start alongside Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder in three-wide sets this season.