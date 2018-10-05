Redskins' Josh Doctson: Could miss Monday's game
Doctson (heel) missed another practice Friday and could be unavailable for Monday's game in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Doctson initially hurt his heel prior to a Week 4 bye, then aggravated the injury when someone stepped on his foot during Wednesday's practice. The early signs aren't too encouraging, as he was unable to practice Thursday and spotted in a protective boot Friday, per JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington. Maurice Harris likely would step in as Washington's No. 3 wide receiver if Doctson were to end up on the inactive list Monday.
