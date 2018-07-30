Redskins' Josh Doctson: Could shine in red zone
While he acknowledged it will be difficult for Doctson to put up big numbers, Redskins coach Jay Gruden did say he expects the third-year wideout to be dangerous in the red zone, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Doctson actually led the team in red-zone targets (16) and touchdowns (four) last season, but his poor catch rate (31.3 percent, five receptions) didn't exactly beg for a larger workload in the area. Of course, he only caught 35 of 78 total targets (44.9 percent), and the Redskins are banking on improvement now that he has a full season under his belt. Doctson will probably fall somewhere between third and fifth in the pecking order for targets if everyone is healthy, but Gruden may have a point that the young wideout is more valuable in the red zone, considering fellow starters Jamison Crowder (5-foot-9, 179 pounds) and Paul Richardson (6-0, 183) are undersized for the position. Washington does have an impressive tight-end duo in Jordan Reed (toe) and Vernon Davis, not to mention pass-catching back Chris Thompson (leg). Doctson recently had an MRI on his leg, but he doesn't seem to have any limitations at training camp.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Has MRI on leg•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Seeking contested catches•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Solid sophomore campaign•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Catches long touchdown in win•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Quiet in win•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Ties for team reception, yardage lead•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Mahomes
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Best 2018 fantasy football sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
QB Position Preview
If you missed our QB position preview coverage, it's all here. Everything you need to draft...
-
Deshaun Watson Fantasy stud
Deshaun Watson teased Fantasy owners with bombastic numbers in barely seven games last season....
-
Start-up dynasty mock draft review
Jamey Eisenberg reviews the results of our 12-team start-up dynasty mock draft and looks at...
-
QB bye-week cheat sheet
Sometimes the best plan involves planning. Save yourself a migraine and go into Draft Day with...