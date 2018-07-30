While he acknowledged it will be difficult for Doctson to put up big numbers, Redskins coach Jay Gruden did say he expects the third-year wideout to be dangerous in the red zone, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Doctson actually led the team in red-zone targets (16) and touchdowns (four) last season, but his poor catch rate (31.3 percent, five receptions) didn't exactly beg for a larger workload in the area. Of course, he only caught 35 of 78 total targets (44.9 percent), and the Redskins are banking on improvement now that he has a full season under his belt. Doctson will probably fall somewhere between third and fifth in the pecking order for targets if everyone is healthy, but Gruden may have a point that the young wideout is more valuable in the red zone, considering fellow starters Jamison Crowder (5-foot-9, 179 pounds) and Paul Richardson (6-0, 183) are undersized for the position. Washington does have an impressive tight-end duo in Jordan Reed (toe) and Vernon Davis, not to mention pass-catching back Chris Thompson (leg). Doctson recently had an MRI on his leg, but he doesn't seem to have any limitations at training camp.