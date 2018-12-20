Doctson (lower back) is listed as questionable for Saturday's contest at Tennessee.

Doctson's practice reps weren't impacted Tuesday or Wednesday, but the Redskins tacked him onto Thursday's report with what was termed lower back spasms. Elsewhere in the receiving corps, tight end Jordan Reed (foot/ankle) has been ruled out, and Vernon Davis and Maurice Harris are questionable for Saturday with concussions. If Doctson gets the all-clear this weekend, he would be primed to take advantage of the situation alongside Jamison Crowder and Jeremy Sprinkle.

More News
Our Latest Stories