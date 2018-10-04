Redskins' Josh Doctson: Dealing with heel injury
Doctson was not present at Wednesday's practice as he deals with an apparent heel injury, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Doctson sustained the previously undisclosed injury as he had his heel stepped on at some point since the Week 3 win over the Packers. The Redskins will release their official injury report Thursday, which should provide more information on the 25-year-old's injury situation.
