According to coach Jay Gruden, Doctson underwent an MRI that revealed a "slight pull" of his hamstring, but he's still considered day-to-day going forward.

Doctson missed Monday's practice due to the ailment, and although he wasn't spotted walking with a limp, Gruden's admission is hardly what Doctson's fantasy owners will want to hear. Last year's first-rounder played just two games as a rookie due to an Achilles problem, so another lower body injury is not something he'll want to rush his way back from. Although Doctson being day-to-day is cause for relief, the Redskins don't figure to make him available for Thursday's preseason opener.

