Updating a previous report, Doctson (shoulder) did not have his injured heel drained, Kimberley A. Martin of The Washington Post reports.

Head coach Jay Gruden confirmed the report of Doctson's heel being drained was not true. Still, the 25-year-old receiver has endured a tough start to training camp, as he began with an MRI on his leg followed by a shoulder injury. The Redskins may exercise caution with him in the foreseeable future in order to avoid lingering issues heading into the season.