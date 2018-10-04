Redskins' Josh Doctson: Doesn't practice Thursday
Doctson (heel) didn't practice Thursday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
The Redskins held an unofficial practice Wednesday but didn't leave it without a casualty of sorts. According to Keim, Doctson's heel was stepped on, which is the reason for Thursday's absence. While coach Jay Gruden is expected to touch on Doctson's health during a media session Thursday, the wide receiver appears to be a question mark for Monday's game in New Orleans.
