Coach Jay Gruden said Tuesday that he anticipates Doctson (heel) will play Week 6 against the Panthers, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.

Despite having a bye week to recover from the heel injury he sustained in the Week 3 win over the Packers, Doctson wasn't able to rally in time for the Redskins' eventual 43-19 loss to the Saints on Monday. On a positive note, Gruden noted that Doctson felt ready to play Monday, but because he hadn't practiced in the days leading up to the contest, the Redskins weren't comfortable keeping him active. So long as Doctson is able to get back on the practice field over the next few days, he should reclaim a regular role in Washington's three-receiver sets in Sunday's game.