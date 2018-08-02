Redskins' Josh Doctson: Expected back this weekend
Doctson (shoulder) will sit out Thursday's practice but is expected to return to action by Saturday, Rich Tandler of NBC Sports reports.
Doctson took a scary fall during Wednesday's practice, and while there may have been some concern about a possible collarbone injury, it turns out he escaped with an AC joint sprain. Head coach Jay Gruden cleared that up when speaking to the media Thursday, saying "everything checked out fine." It appears Doctson has dodged a bullet here, as his absence is expected to be measured in a matter of days as opposed to weeks.
