The Redskins are expected to proceed with Doctson as their starting "X" receiver ahead of Terrelle Pryor in their Week 8 matchup with the Cowboys on Sunday, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

After impressing in a more limited role in his first five appearances of the season, Doctson was appointed to the starting ranks ahead of Monday's 34-24 loss to the Eagles. The lineup change allowed Doctson to earn a season-high five targets, which he parlayed into three catches and 39 yards over 54 snaps. Doctson's enhanced role came at the expense of Pryor, with the offseason free-agency pickup earning just one snap in the first half before seeing more work over the final two quarters. Even so, Pryor finished with a meager two catches for 14 yards on the evening and dropped the other two targets that came his way, which won't help his case for poaching snaps from Doctson. Given his exorbitant salary, Pryor probably won't be phased out of the offense entirely, but at this point, it looks like Doctson will be given a real chance to show the coaching staff what he can do after injuries mostly ruined his rookie season.