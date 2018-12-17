Redskins' Josh Doctson: Falls flat in Jacksonville
Doctson was held without a catch on two targets in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Jaguars.
Listed as questionable due to a concussion, Doctson got the start but didn't make any noise. He was coming off three straight games with more than 50 yards, but there isn't much reason to expect success with Josh Johnson under center for Week 16 against the Titans and Week 17 against the Eagles.
