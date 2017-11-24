Redskins' Josh Doctson: Finds end zone on Thanksgiving
Doctson turned four targets into two receptions, 28-yards, and a touchdown Thursday against the Giants.
Offense was tough to come by for both teams throughout most of the evening, but Doctson salvaged his game with a touchdown reception mid-way through the fourth quarter and gave Redskins the lead. It was the 24-year-old's fourth trip to the end zone this season and first time since Week 8. He will seek to start a streak when the Giants face the Cowboys in Week 13.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Career-high 81 yards in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Should remain busy in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Leading depleted wideout group•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Records season-high receptions Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Sees season-high catches, yardage Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: One reception Sunday•
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...