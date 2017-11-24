Doctson turned four targets into two receptions, 28-yards, and a touchdown Thursday against the Giants.

Offense was tough to come by for both teams throughout most of the evening, but Doctson salvaged his game with a touchdown reception mid-way through the fourth quarter and gave Redskins the lead. It was the 24-year-old's fourth trip to the end zone this season and first time since Week 8. He will seek to start a streak when the Giants face the Cowboys in Week 13.