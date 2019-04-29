Redskins' Josh Doctson: Gets competition via draft
Doctson could face some competition after Washington selected wide receivers Terry McLaurin (third round) and Kelvin Harmon (sixth round) during the 2019 NFL Draft.
Of course, Washington lost Jamison Crowder to the Jets earlier this offseason and didn't sign any veteran free agents. Neither rookie profiles as an instant impact player, but it isn't out of the question for one or both to challenge Doctson, who has managed just 1,100 receiving yards in 33 games since coming off the board 22nd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. It's safe to assume Washington won't pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Paul Richardson (shoulder) looks like the only sure starter among the team's wideout group, though Trey Quinn tentatively is expected to fill Crowder's vacated slot role.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Pair of grabs in season-ending loss•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Active for season finale•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Listed as questionable•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Comes down with illness•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Posts 30 yards in loss•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Playing Saturday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Draft: RB outlooks, reactions
Josh Jacobs was the first running back off the board, and he'll be the first one taken in Fantasy...
-
NFL Draft: WR outlooks, reactions
There weren't a ton of first-round wide receivers this year, but we still saw plenty come off...
-
NFL Draft: TE reactions, outlooks
Rookie tight ends usually don't manage to make an impact for Fantasy, but a few of this year's...
-
NFL Draft: QB outlooks, reactions
Kyler Murray should matter from Day One, but how many other QBs taken at the top will make...
-
Fantasy reaction: Rosen as Dolphin
The Cardinals ship Josh Rosen to the Dolphins a day after drafting Kyler Murray No. 1 overall....
-
Brown, Harry may need some time
Marquise Brown and N'Keal Harry were the first receivers taken in the NFL draft, but they may...