Doctson could face some competition after Washington selected wide receivers Terry McLaurin (third round) and Kelvin Harmon (sixth round) during the 2019 NFL Draft.

Of course, Washington lost Jamison Crowder to the Jets earlier this offseason and didn't sign any veteran free agents. Neither rookie profiles as an instant impact player, but it isn't out of the question for one or both to challenge Doctson, who has managed just 1,100 receiving yards in 33 games since coming off the board 22nd overall in the 2016 NFL Draft. It's safe to assume Washington won't pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Paul Richardson (shoulder) looks like the only sure starter among the team's wideout group, though Trey Quinn tentatively is expected to fill Crowder's vacated slot role.