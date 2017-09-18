Redskins' Josh Doctson: Gets uptick in snaps
Though he only drew one target and didn't catch any passes, Doctson played 29 of 71 offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Doctson closed the playing-time gap on Ryan Grant, whose lone catch (on two targets and 30 snaps) was a game-winning touchdown from 11 yards out. Grant held a 37-20 snap advantage over Doctson the previous week while catching four passes for 61 yards on six targets. It seems the two will continue to battle for looks behind Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder, though Grant has clearly outplayed Doctson through two games. Neither figures to have fantasy value unless he can clearly beat out the other for the No. 3 role. Even in that situation, the winner likely would have inconsistent involvement in an offense that also features pass-catching back Chris Thompson and tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis.
More News
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...