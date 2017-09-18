Though he only drew one target and didn't catch any passes, Doctson played 29 of 71 offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Rams, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Doctson closed the playing-time gap on Ryan Grant, whose lone catch (on two targets and 30 snaps) was a game-winning touchdown from 11 yards out. Grant held a 37-20 snap advantage over Doctson the previous week while catching four passes for 61 yards on six targets. It seems the two will continue to battle for looks behind Terrelle Pryor and Jamison Crowder, though Grant has clearly outplayed Doctson through two games. Neither figures to have fantasy value unless he can clearly beat out the other for the No. 3 role. Even in that situation, the winner likely would have inconsistent involvement in an offense that also features pass-catching back Chris Thompson and tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis.