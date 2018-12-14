Redskins' Josh Doctson: Getting some practice work
Doctson (concussion) returned to practice Friday, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
While still likely to have a designation on the final injury report, Doctson is at least making a late bid to play in Sunday's game at Jacksonville. He didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday.
