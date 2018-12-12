Redskins' Josh Doctson: Going through concussion protocol
Doctson (concussion) didn't practice Wednesday, Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post reports. "I think Josh has a chance to be okay," coach Jay Gruden said. "He's getting checked out by an independent guy and hopefully we'll know more tomorrow."
Doctson entered the concussion protocol in the wake of a Week 14 demolition at the hands of the Giants. Gruden's comments likely indicate Doctson had an evaluation Wednesday to get through one of the five steps in the protocol, but ultimately he'll need to get clearance from an independent neurologist to play Sunday in Jacksonville.
