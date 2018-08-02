Doctson (shoulder) underwent draining of his heel earlier this week, Brian Mitchell of NBC Sports Washington reports.

Doctson has endured a tough start to training camp, kicking it off with an MRI on his leg, injuring his shoulder Wednesday and following Thursday's revelation. According to JP Finlay, the MRI has no connection with the draining, but taken together the health of his lower body will be something to watch as camp and the preseason continue. There's an expectation that he returns to practice by Saturday, per Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington, but the severity of the shoulder issue likely will dictate what kind of workload he can take on.

