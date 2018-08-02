Redskins' Josh Doctson: Has heel drained
Doctson (shoulder) underwent draining of his heel earlier this week, Brian Mitchell of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Doctson has endured a tough start to training camp, kicking it off with an MRI on his leg, injuring his shoulder Wednesday and following Thursday's revelation. According to JP Finlay, the MRI has no connection with the draining, but taken together the health of his lower body will be something to watch as camp and the preseason continue. There's an expectation that he returns to practice by Saturday, per Rich Tandler of NBC Sports Washington, but the severity of the shoulder issue likely will dictate what kind of workload he can take on.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Suspension won't slow Ingram
Jamey Eisenberg spoke with Mark Ingram prior to training camp, and the Saints running back...
-
Podcast: Baldwin injury impact, bust WRs
How much are we downgrading the key members of the Seahawks passing game, and who are some...
-
Finding the next Alvin Kamara
Jamey Eisenberg looks at 15 running backs who are currently third string on the depth chart...
-
Running Back Breakouts
Looking for running backs to breakout in 2018? Heath Cummings has four that could obliterate...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Freeman
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Rankings debate: Mixon, McCaffrey
Dave Richard and Jamey Eisenberg defend their rankings in a free-flowing debate about the running...