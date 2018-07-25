Redskins' Josh Doctson: Has MRI on Leg
Doctson recently had an MRI on his leg, but he's expected to be a full participant for the start of training camp, Mike Jones of USA Today reports.
The Redskins said the MRI was precautionary, and it apparently didn't reveal anything too troubling. Doctson had his rookie campaign derailed by a heel injury, but he bounced back to play all 16 games last season, setting him up for a regular role in three-wide formations this year. He and Paul Richardson will serve as Alex Smith's top downfield targets, while Jamison Crowder, Jordan Reed, Vernon Davis and Chris Thompson figure to soak up looks in the short passing game.
