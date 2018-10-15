Doctson caught three of six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 23-17 win over Carolina.

Doctson returned from a one-game absence caused by a heel injury to lead all Redskins wideouts in both targets and snaps (84 percent). His consistent playing time still isn't translating into production, with Doctson catching just eight of 19 targets for 68 yards on 247 snaps this season. Washington will play host to the Cowboys in Week 7.