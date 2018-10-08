Doctson (heel) is inactive for Monday's contest at New Orleans.

In the wake of the Redskins' Week 4 bye, Doctson was absent from practice due to a bruised heel, placing a cloud over his potential to play Week 5. During pregame warmups, he took part in agility drills and worked on coming off the line of scrimmage, per John Keim of ESPN.com. Docton apparently didn't pass the eye test of the team's training staff, which should give Maurice Harris an opportunity to enter the starting lineup, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington.

