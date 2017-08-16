Redskins' Josh Doctson: Increasing practice work
Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Doctson (hamstring) will ramp up his activity Thursday as the team prepares for Saturday's preseason game against Green Bay, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.
After missing more than a week of practice as well as the preseason opener, Doctson returned to individual drills in full pads Wednesday. The Redskins haven't yet decided on his availability for Saturday's exhibition, potentially leaving it up to a game-day decision. The 2016 first-round pick still figures to have a regular spot in three-wide sets once he's healthy, though his absence has allowed Ryan Grant to take on added first-team work at practice.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Out another 4-5 days•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Won't dress for preseason Week 1•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Dealing with slight hamstring pull•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Considered day-to-day•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Injures hamstring Sunday•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....
-
Can Gordon keep TD pace up?
Heath Cummings looks at eight running backs that have touchdown regression coming in 2017....
-
Podcast: Elite rookie running backs
Continuing our preview of running backs, we tell you which players to target in the middle...
-
Believe it or not: Debunking?
After the first full week of preseason games and a wild Friday of transactions, Heath Cummings...
-
IDP draft: Watt, defenders in play
Our CBS Sports staff, along with other Fantasy analysts in the industry, did our annual 12-team...
-
Preseason: Gurley down, Benjamin up
While Todd Gurley continued to struggle behind a subpar offensive line, Kelvin Benjamin reminded...