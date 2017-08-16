Redskins coach Jay Gruden said Doctson (hamstring) will ramp up his activity Thursday as the team prepares for Saturday's preseason game against Green Bay, Mike Jones of The Washington Post reports.

After missing more than a week of practice as well as the preseason opener, Doctson returned to individual drills in full pads Wednesday. The Redskins haven't yet decided on his availability for Saturday's exhibition, potentially leaving it up to a game-day decision. The 2016 first-round pick still figures to have a regular spot in three-wide sets once he's healthy, though his absence has allowed Ryan Grant to take on added first-team work at practice.