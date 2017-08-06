Doctson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's practice, ESPN's John Keim reports.

It sounds like Doctson was able to walk off the field under his own power, but there was certainly a noticeable limp in his step. However, the severity of his injury isn't certain at this point.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories