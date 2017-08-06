Redskins' Josh Doctson: Injures hamstring Sunday
Doctson suffered a hamstring injury during Sunday's practice, ESPN's John Keim reports.
It sounds like Doctson was able to walk off the field under his own power, but there was certainly a noticeable limp in his step. However, the severity of his injury isn't certain at this point.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Participating in team drills•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Held out of team drills Wednesday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Appears healthy in offseason workouts•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Hopes to be full speed by training camp•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Hints he is back to full health•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Expected to be healthy by end of March•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Cutler doesn't change Dolphins' offense
Ryan Tannehill is likely out for the year, but the Dolphins have signed Jay Cutler, which is...
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...