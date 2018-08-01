Doctson is being evaluated for a possible shoulder injury.

Per ESPN.com's John Keim, Doctson was favoring his left arm after he hit the ground hard on a catch attempt at Wednesday's practice. He left the session early to get attention from the training staff, and the Redskins expect to have another update Thursday. The 25-year-old wideout is slated to open the season with a spot in three-receiver formations alongside Jamison Crowder and Paul Richardson. A serious injury would open the door for Maurice Harris, Trey Quinn or Robert Davis to get regular snaps.

