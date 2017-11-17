Redskins' Josh Doctson: Leading depleted wideout group
Doctson is one of just three healthy wide receivers for the Redskins ahead of Sunday's game in New Orleans, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.
Maurice Harris is the one who really stands to benefit, as Doctson already has a four-game streak logging at least 79.7 percent of the offensive snaps. The 2016 first-round pick has struggled to turn playing time into consistent production, and he'll draw a touch matchup Sunday against the Saints' breakout cornerback duo of Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley.
More News
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Should remain busy in Week 11•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Records season-high receptions Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Sees season-high catches, yardage Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: One reception Sunday•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Expected to stick in starting role•
-
Redskins' Josh Doctson: Three receptions in loss•
-
Week 11 DFS plays
Heath Cummings is looking at more of a stars and scrubs approach this week because of how much...
-
Sleepers: Opportunity in Jacksonville
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 11, as well as daily options...
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.