Doctson is one of just three healthy wide receivers for the Redskins ahead of Sunday's game in New Orleans, Master Tesfatsion of The Washington Post reports.

Maurice Harris is the one who really stands to benefit, as Doctson already has a four-game streak logging at least 79.7 percent of the offensive snaps. The 2016 first-round pick has struggled to turn playing time into consistent production, and he'll draw a touch matchup Sunday against the Saints' breakout cornerback duo of Marshon Lattimore and Ken Crawley.