Redskins' Josh Doctson: Leads team through air
Doctson caught three of five targets for 51 yards in Monday night's 28-13 loss to the Eagles.
Doctson's numbers were boosted by a team-long reception of 32 yards, which actually marked his biggest gain of this season. That, however, came before quarterback Colt McCoy suffered a season-ending leg injury. While Doctson caught a 20-yarder from backup Mark Sanchez once he entered the game, the signal-caller's lack of experience in Washington's offense understandably stalled the passing attack. Doctson still led the team in yards, though, which is a good sign despite the limitations that having Sanchez under center could present going forward.
