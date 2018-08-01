Doctson (shoulder) is believed to have suffered an AC joint sprain during Wednesday's practice, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There may have been some concern about a broken collarbone after Doctson took a hard fall on his shoulder, but it appears he escaped the incident with a less severe injury. He still figures to miss some practice time and could even be in danger of sitting out the preseason opener, depending on the severity of his sprain. The Redskins plan to provide another update Thursday after testing on Doctson's shoulder is finished.