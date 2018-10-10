Doctson (heel) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walk-through, according to the NFL Communications site.

The oft-injured Doctson landed on the injury report last week after his heel was kicked, which eventually led to inactive status Monday in New Orleans. Per Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic, coach Jay Gruden expressed confidence Tuesday in Doctson returning Week 6 against the Panthers. The comment came on the heels of Gruden saying Doctson could have suited up Monday, but he was held out because he missed every practice prior to the game. After a limited showing Wednesday, Doctson actually is healthier than fellow wide receivers Jamison Crowder (ankle) and Paul Richardson (shoulder, knee), so an elevated workload could be on tap this weekend if one or both are hindered by their respective injuries.

