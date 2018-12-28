Doctson (illness) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Doctson still has time to recover before Sunday, but it isn't a great sign that he missed practice both Thursday and Friday (per Kareem Copeland of The Washington Post). With fellow wide receiver Maurice Harris (concussion) already ruled out, Michael Floyd may be looking at a three-down role on the outside. It's unclear whether Jehu Chesson or Darvin Kidsy would join Floyd and Jamison Crowder in three-wide formations if Doctson were to miss the game.

