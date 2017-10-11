Doctson (shoulder) was a full participant at Wednesday's practice.

Doctson strained his shoulder during a 29-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 4, but he's apparently healthy enough to practice without limitation coming out of a bye week. He's been efficient with his limited targets this season, turning six looks into three catches for 79 yards and a touchdown. Doctson still only logged 17 snaps in Week 4, while Ryan Grant handled 22. Consistent production will be elusive if Doctson and Grant continue to essentially share the No. 3 receiver role.