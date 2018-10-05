Redskins' Josh Doctson: Looking shaky for MNF
Doctson (heel) missed another practice Friday and isn't looking good for Monday's game in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Doctson initially hurt his heel prior to a Week 4 bye, then aggravated the injury when someone stepped on his foot during Wednesday's practice. Maurice Harris likely would step in as Washington's No. 3 wide receiver if Doctson were to end up on the inactive list for Monday's game.
