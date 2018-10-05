Doctson (heel) missed another practice Friday and isn't looking good for Monday's game in New Orleans, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Doctson initially hurt his heel prior to a Week 4 bye, then aggravated the injury when someone stepped on his foot during Wednesday's practice. Maurice Harris likely would step in as Washington's No. 3 wide receiver if Doctson were to end up on the inactive list for Monday's game.